Monsters clinch top seed with win over Westfield

Vermont’s 6-4 win gives them homefield throughout Futures League playoffs
By Jack Fitzsimmons
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 2:04 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Lake Monsters will be the top seed and have homefield advantage through the Futures League playoffs following a 6-4 come from behind win over Westfield Tuesday night.

Vermont fell behind in the early going, but twice rallied to even things up in the bottom half of the same inning. The Monsters scored three in the third to bounce back after falling behind 2-0 in the top of the inning, tied things at four in the fourth, then tacked on two more in the seventh to seal the win.

