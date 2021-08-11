Advertisement

New Hampshire man pleads guilty in death of wife, father

Jeramie Colella/File
Jeramie Colella/File(Dover Police Department via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 10:44 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - A New Hampshire man has been sentenced to 35-years in prison after pleading guilty to charges that he strangled his wife and father to death nearly three years ago.

The New Hampshire Attorney General’s office said that 47-year-old Jeramie Colella entered the pleas Tuesday and he was then sentenced. The authorities say Colella approached a Dover police office on Aug. 20, 2018 and said he had killed his wife and father. Police later found the bodies of 43-year-old Joanna Colella and 69-year-old Francis “Frank” Colella in a closet. Autopsies determined the two victims were strangled.

Colella’s attorneys did not immediately return a call seeking comment on Tuesday.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

