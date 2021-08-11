NH churches deemed ‘essential’ in future states of emergency

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Churches and other houses of worship will be considered providers of essential services during future states of emergency in New Hampshire.

Gov. Chris Sununu on Tuesday signed a bill that allows such religious organizations to operate to the same degree as essential businesses during a state of emergency. Supporters argued that it wasn’t fair to shut down churches during the first few months of the coronavirus pandemic while hardware and liquor stores remained open. Many religious organizations held services online during that time.

The new law takes effect in 60 days.

Related Story:

Sununu gives greenlight to limited church services

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)