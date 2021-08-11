Advertisement

NH churches deemed ‘essential’ in future states of emergency

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 1:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Churches and other houses of worship will be considered providers of essential services during future states of emergency in New Hampshire.

Gov. Chris Sununu on Tuesday signed a bill that allows such religious organizations to operate to the same degree as essential businesses during a state of emergency. Supporters argued that it wasn’t fair to shut down churches during the first few months of the coronavirus pandemic while hardware and liquor stores remained open. Many religious organizations held services online during that time.

The new law takes effect in 60 days.

Related Story:

Sununu gives greenlight to limited church services

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Two people died Monday after crashing into the Ace Hardware in Swanton.
Police investigate fatal car crash in Swanton
Gov. Phil Scott at Tuesday's briefing.
Vt. officials say vaccination most powerful tool against COVID
Fairlee man dies in Windsor County crash
A still frame from video shows an assault and armed robbery that occurred late Monday, Aug. 9,...
Police look for 2 suspects in Shoreham farm robbery
The Burlington City Council on Monday voted against increase the number of Burlington police on...
Burlington City Council rejects police force increase

Latest News

Bill Stenger/File
Stenger to take plea deal in Kingdom Con case
File photo
As temperatures spike, Vt. utilities push conservation measures
Jeramie Colella/File
New Hampshire man pleads guilty in death of wife, father
Courtesy: Stowe Mountain Rescue
Bystanders help in rescue at Stowe waterfall