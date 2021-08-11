NH Craftsmen’s fair in full swing

NEWBURY, N.H. (WCAX) - The 88th annual Craftsmen’s Fair is underway in New Hampshire.

The creative economy is on full display at Mount Sunapee. An annual event that was forced to go virtual last year because of the pandemic.

Two girls happily showed off a clay rabbit that they just witnessed being created. The artist is one of more than 200 setting up shop at the annual Craftsmen’s Fair. “The twinkle in a young kid’s eyes is that first moment of excitement of seeing somebody do something with their hands,” said potter Steven Zoldak.

The fair, which is put on by the League of New Hampshire Craftsmen, had to cancel the in-person event in 2020 because of COVID, a major blow to those who sell their crafts there. “Quilts are very tactile and the colors, a lot of times, don’t read well in a Zoom meeting. It’s like watching the Muppets with all the little people in the screen,” said quilter Michele O’Neil Kincaid.

But organizers say one silver lining to the pandemic is that the virtual fair, which was held instead, sparked interest for many here to expand their skill set. “Many developed an online presence -- some for the first time -- and web stores which will help them for years to come,” said Sarah Nyhan with the League of NH Craftsmen.

There are 650 members in the league. For the last 60 years -- 2020 excluded -- the event has been held at the base of Mount Sunapee. If you can make it with your hands, there’s a good chance you’ll find it here. “Craft is really best experienced firsthand, and it’s also wonderful to be able to talk face-to-face with the craftsmen who made the work,” Nyhan said.

“They feel the organic nature of what you are doing and they can put themselves into your position and they can feel your excitement and your energy,” said Cynthia Ellis of Dover.

John and Polly Bartlett made the trip down from Rumney. “It’s like going to a live concert instead of listening to a CD,” John said.

“Seeing what they are trying to project with their work,” added Polly.

There is a fee to get through the front gate of the nine-day event, which runs through the 15th.

