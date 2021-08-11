Advertisement

Reports: FDA expected to authorize booster shots for immunocompromised

By Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 5:42 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The Food and Drug Administration is expected to authorize Pfizer and Moderna booster shots for immunocompromised people in the coming days, according to CNN.

Advisors to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will reportedly discuss immunocompromised individuals receiving booster shots Friday.

NBC reported that CDC advisors recommended extra doses for immunocompromised individuals in July.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people died Monday after crashing into the Ace Hardware in Swanton.
Police investigate fatal car crash in Swanton
Gov. Phil Scott at Tuesday's briefing.
Vt. officials say vaccination most powerful tool against COVID
A still frame from video shows an assault and armed robbery that occurred late Monday, Aug. 9,...
Police look for 2 suspects in Shoreham farm robbery
Fairlee man dies in Windsor County crash
The Burlington City Council on Monday voted against increase the number of Burlington police on...
Burlington City Council rejects police force increase

Latest News

Sea Turtle Release
Sea Turtle Release
FILE - In this March 18, 2021, file photo, surrounded by protective shields, pre-kindergarten...
California requires vaccines, tests for teachers and staff
File photo
Vermont school boards grappling with state masking recommendations
Amber ALert
Amber Alert issued for girl last seen in southeast Kansas