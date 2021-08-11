As temperatures spike, Vt. utilities push conservation measures

JOHNSON, Vt. (AP) - The Vermont Electric Cooperative is asking members to conserve electricity Thursday and Friday evenings as demand for electricity across New England is expected to jump with the high temperatures.

Members are asked to delay using major appliances such as dishwashers, washing machines and dryers and charging electric vehicles between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m. on those days. They’re also encouraging people to turn down air conditioning as much as safely possible and to turn off lights and devices.

VEC said reducing the cost to buy and transmit electricity during peak periods helps it to control electricity rates for co-op members.

