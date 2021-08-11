Vermont 211 provides COVID hotline

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - You can call Vermont 211 for a number of reasons from consumer services, education, healthcare and now COVID support.

United Way is currently dealing with all sorts of topics related to the pandemic, but if this past year and a half has you feeling burnt out or you need someone to just talk to, 211 can help with that too.

“211 and the staff at 211 are very adaptable, we have to be adaptable,” said MaryEllen Mendl, the executive director with United Way.

While calls were down this year compared to last year, 211 says they still saw a higher call volume than before the pandemic. And according to Mendl, most of these conversations related to the pandemic.

“Every call seems to have some sort of a flavor of COVID in it,” said Mendl.

Food insecurity, federal stimulus all related to COVID, but not generic COVID questions. But in response to waves of inquiries and with the help of a FEMA grant, COVID Support VT picked up the phone.

“It’s a great partnership. It’s exactly what 211 is here for,” said Mendl.

“To increase the access points to these services across the state,” said Alexandra Karambelas, the project manager for COVID Support Vt.

Karambelas says they can connect you to basic COVID info, but also just be an ear -- mitigating mental health impacts of the pandemic.

“Folks are definitely still looking for that educational support, looking for ways to cope,” said Karambelas.

Burnout, job loss, or isolation -- they want to help.

They are even fielding a small influx in calls they are attributing to the delta variant.

Karambelas says long-term problems require long-term solutions and resources, but in the meantime, they want to fill any short-term holes in service.

“A lot of these wonderful agencies that provide emotional and mental health support are spread very thin right now, so we are here to help support those agencies and individuals seeking support from them in the interim,” said Karambelas.

Free, anonymous and open to all. Vermont 211 and United Way says they fit into their services perfectly.

Mendl says while they aren’t posting 2020 numbers, they are still up. And whether someone calls for COVID support, other services, or ends up on the wrong line, they have a solution to that too.

“They send them right back to us, I mean that’s the beauty of it, it’s seamless,” said Mendl.

One of the focuses recently is working on reentering the world, so that has to do with managing the anxiety and the stress around getting back to work, school or other social settings.

