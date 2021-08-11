Advertisement

Vermont school boards grappling with state masking recommendations

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By Olivia Lyons
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - School boards across Vermont are deciding whether to adopt the Agency of Education’s recommendation to begin the school year with masking for all students, regardless of vaccination status.

For the first few weeks of school, state officials last week recommended districts mandate students and teachers wear masks regardless of vaccination status. They say once the vaccination rate among students in a school reaches 80%, districts can make masking optional for those vaccinated.

Crystal Milbauer’s 10-year-old daughter, Tacomie, is not eligible yet for a vaccine, and the mother worries if her daughter is around those who are unmasked, she could contract the virus. “Sending her back to school and just putting a mask on isn’t going to protect her,” Milbauer said.

Tacomie has been learning remotely at Grafton Elementary School since the pandemic began, but the school just announced they will no longer have a remote option. “I don’t want to see her sick. You’re pretty much telling us parents to potentially send our kids into a hazardous situation and it’s the unknown,” Milbauer said.

She is worried the local school board will vote to allow those 12 and up to not wear a mask once the school reaches the 80% vaccination rate of eligible students -- the recommendation set by state education officials -- that there is a possibility of those unmasked students spreading the virus to those not eligible for the vaccine. “Our school system has a thing -- no child left behind -- but they are leaving our children behind who are not eligible,” Milbauer said.

The Windham Northeast Supervisory Union Board, which includes the Grafton Elementary, has a special meeting Wednesday night. Board Chair David Clark says the governor’s COVID safety protocols will be up for discussion, but not a final vote. “I anticipate there will be a range of opinions. One of my Westminster colleagues has asked me to share a letter which she has written: ‘As most of you know, I am not a fan of having children wear masks all day in school,’” Clark said.

Regardless of the final outcome, Milbauer says the school should provide options for those erring on the side of caution, especially when some family members are considered high risk. “Even if it’s not a full semester, you should allow parents to at least have the option to enroll. Once fully vaccinated, we show proof of that, the kids have to return to school. And if she is fully vaccinated, I have no problem sending her back to school. I know there is still a chance she is going to contract it -- hopefully not as worse -- but at least it’s better than sending her unvaccinated,” she said.

