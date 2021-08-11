Advertisement

Vermonter provides aid out West to families displaced by wildfires

By Dom Amato
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 8:04 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Wildfires in California continue to burn and there’s at least one Vermonter volunteering to aid in the rescue efforts.

WCAX spoke with Erica Fuller of Waterbury who is helping run a shelter for families displaced by the Antelope Fire, that’s happening in the northern part of the state. So far, it’s burned more than 43,000acres and is around 24% contained.

Fuller explained to us what she’s seen and how people are reacting to the situation in California.

“The Californians, like Vermonters, are very resilient and it’s almost something that’s so normal here. You see folks staying very calm, but also, it’s not out of the ordinary for folks to need to evacuate. So we see a lot of clients who they’ve done this before, but even so, they still need a place to stay. They need food, they need water. So we’re there to provide that,” said Fuller.

She says the Red Cross will be there helping for at least the next week to assist shelter clients.

