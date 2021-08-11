BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Happy Hump Day, everyone! If you like tropical weather, you don’t have to go to the tropics. Just stay right here. We have more heat & humidity on tap for the rest of the week, along with the chance for showers & thunderstorms from time to time.

Today will start with a few showers, and then it will turn sunny as we get into the afteroon. Temperatures will again be in the upper 80s and low 90s, and it will be oppressively humid. There will also be a few showers & thunderstorms late today into the overnight hours.

Thursday will also be a hot, steamy day. A cold front will start to come through late afternoon & evening, accompanied by more showers & thunderstorms. Some of those storms could be on the strong side with heavy downpours. That front will be wobbling around through Friday, with another chance for showers & thunderstorms.

Finally, the cold front will move through early Saturday morning. There will be some lingering showers early in the day, but then we’ll begin to clear out as a large area of slow-moving high pressure builds in. Once the skies clear out, it will stay that way through the rest of the weekend and well into next week. It will be cooler & much less humid over the weekend.

Until then, we still have to deal with the hot & humid conditions. Take it slowly over the next few days, stay well-hydrated, check on neighbors who may have particular issues with this heat, and never leave kids or pets in the car for even a second. -Gary

