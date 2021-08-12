American Red Cross looking for volunteers

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Another call for help and donations from the American Red Cross.

Blood donations have increased after the organization announced a shortage last month, but officials still say the need is severe.

The nonprofit is also looking for volunteers for a number of positions going into a busy weather season when disasters can strike. Help can range from support for disaster shelters like reception, registration, or food distribution work, to high-level positions like medical professionals to address people’s health needs and provide hands-on care.

“Our nation is facing a dramatic disaster season, and we really need volunteers to step up and help us support those folks that are facing those dreadful situations. so I think that’s the biggest ask today,” said Paula Coyle with the American Red Cross.

Last year, the Vermont Chapter of the Northern New England Region provided immediate emergency assistance to 354 people after 135 home fires and other disasters.

