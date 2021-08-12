Advertisement

Another truck gets stuck in the Notch

By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 10:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAMBRIDGE, Vt. (WCAX) - Another truck get stuck in the Smuggler’s Notch Route 108 in Cambridge, Wednesday.

Vermont State Police say a truck towing a trailer was driving though and got stuck between the rocks and roadway.

Police say, the driver of the truck Mykola Onukevych, 30, of Inman, South Carolina claims he didn’t see any flashing signs to avoid the area or to not follow his GPS.

But Police say he did notice the ‘No T-T Units’ signs.

At the time of this incident the notch area had heavy pedestrian and motor vehicle traffic and closed down the roadway for about an hour.

Onukevych was issued a civil ticket.

