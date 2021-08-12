Auto shops see more demand as car shows return

WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Car shows have made a return this summer as COVID restrictions have been lifted, but getting a car show ready can take a lot of time and effort.

After being stolen and crashed in 2019 prior to the Las Vega Car Show, The Quintin Brothers’ SEMA Challenger is ready to roll. “There is a lot of custom work done, some interior touches, full custom paint,” said Tim Quintin, one half of the team a the specialty Williston car shop.

Boasting over 700 horsepower, the pro-charged beast is done. It was a long-term project for a buyer in Pennsylvania. The Quintin Brothers had a few challenges, like waiting for the carbon fiber supply chain shortages due to COVID, but now it’s ready to hit the road just as the world is reopening.

“It’s been crazy, everyone wants to go somewhere every weekend,” Quintin said. “Everyone wants their car going now. They don’t want to wait, they don’t want to miss the time out with people.”

And as the dog days of summer carry on, there are plenty of opportunities to hit the road. “People are just excited to get out and see other people, show their cars off, finish the cars. Like anyone else, you’re sitting at home, can’t get out, and you got your pride and joy in the garage, and you can’t show it to anyone. So, when you get out, see friends, talk to friends, it’s pretty nice,” said Pete Quintin, the other half of the business

“There is really a pumped up demand among the hobby people, among the car collectors, among the club members,” said Chris Barbieri, the marketing director for Vermont Antique and Classic Car Meet.

The Waterbury car show is a go this year after getting the red light last year due to COVID. It was the first time in their 64 years it couldn’t happen, making this year even better.

“There is a lot of excitement going on here,” said Barbieri.

That includes a flea market, car corral, a parade, or just the show. Barbieri says there is something for everyone and that they have had 10 times the inquires from years earlier. They also have already hit their car number goal, and expect more. “They come to the show because of nostalgia and the memories that they have,” said Barbieri.

But some car memories are best left unthought of. As the Quintin Brothers fine-tune some last-minute classics for Vermonters and get the Challenger ready to go home, they say this time, it’s getting a hand delivery. “Ourselves personally. In our trailer, our truck. And we are delivering it ourselves,” said Tim.

The brothers say with state restrictions lifted, there are car meet-ups everywhere every weekend, whether it be a cruise, cars and coffee, or a full-blown show.

