Castleton University reinstating indoor mask wearing
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CASTLETON, Vt. (WCAX) - Castleton University is requiring all those on campus to mask up regardless of vaccination status.
The University said in a statement Wednesday that “due to the COVID-19 cases, effective Friday, August 13th, Castleton is reinstating its facemask policy for all students, faculty, staff and visitors, regardless of vaccination status, when in shared inside spaces.”
