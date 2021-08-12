Castleton University reinstating indoor mask wearing

CASTLETON, Vt. (WCAX) - Castleton University is requiring all those on campus to mask up regardless of vaccination status.

The University said in a statement Wednesday that “due to the COVID-19 cases, effective Friday, August 13th, Castleton is reinstating its facemask policy for all students, faculty, staff and visitors, regardless of vaccination status, when in shared inside spaces.”



