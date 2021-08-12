Advertisement

Castleton University reinstating indoor mask wearing

The dorms at Castleton University in Vermont will be open this fall but the classrooms will be...
The dorms at Castleton University in Vermont will be open this fall but the classrooms will be closed. All learning will happen remotely.(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CASTLETON, Vt. (WCAX) - Castleton University is requiring all those on campus to mask up regardless of vaccination status.

The University said in a statement Wednesday that “due to the COVID-19 cases, effective Friday, August 13th, Castleton is reinstating its facemask policy for all students, faculty, staff and visitors, regardless of vaccination status, when in shared inside spaces.”

