Chazy man charged in stabbing

PLATTSBURGH, Vt. (WCAX) - A Chazy, New York man faces assault charges after police say he stabbed another man.

New York State Police say Joel Swan, 23, was riding in a car on Route 22 in Plattsburgh Wednesday morning when he stabbed another occupant in the car three times in the right arm. The male victim was taken to Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital.

Swan was arrested and faces charges including assault and criminal possession of a weapon.

