Cuomo exit isn’t stopping push for answers on nursing homes

File
File(AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 11:10 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Sexual harassment allegations cost New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo his job. Now, many want to see him answer for a scandal that cut to the heart of his reputation as a pandemic hero and may have had life-and-death consequences - his administration’s handling of outbreaks in nursing homes.

Families of the more than 15,000 New Yorkers who have died of COVID-19 in state nursing homes say they want accountability, and are urging state lawmakers and the U.S. Justice Department to keep investigating Cuomo after he leaves office.  

Among the most controversial moves by his administration: A policy that forced nursing homes to admit recovering virus patients, and a decision to obscure the true death toll in facilities.

