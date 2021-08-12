Hanover reinstates indoor mask mandate

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Residents in Hanover are once again being asked to wear masks indoors regardless if they have been vaccinated.

The mandate applies to all public spaces where people gather, including businesses, restaurants, the movie theatre, and town offices. Hanover was one of the first communities in our region to issue a townwide mandate last year when the pandemic first hit. Town officials say they are reinstating the indoor mask mandate out of an abundance of caution.

“We are collectively hoping that by mid to late September, if we get through this delta variant period, that we may be able to let go of the indoor requirement. But at this point, it’s day-by-day, week-by-week. Nobody can predict,” said Hanover Town Manager Julia Griffin.

The town’s decision to reinstate the mandate came after an increase of cases last week at Dartmouth College. The college has announced a similar requirement.

