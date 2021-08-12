Advertisement

Hochul: I’ll run for governor after finishing Cuomo’s term

New York Lt. Governor Kathy Hochul speaks with a news crew in her office at the state Capitol...
New York Lt. Governor Kathy Hochul speaks with a news crew in her office at the state Capitol Thursday.(Hans Pennink | AP / Hans Pennick)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 9:57 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) - Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul says she plans to run for governor in her own right after serving out the rest of Andrew Cuomo’s term.

Hochul told NBC’s “Today” show on Thursday that she fully expects to run for governor because she is “the most prepared person” for the job. Gov. Cuomo announced his resignation on Tuesday amid sexual harassment allegations. Cuomo denies that he touched anyone inappropriately.

Hochul will become the first woman to be New York’s governor when Cuomo’s resignation becomes official on Aug. 24. She is a Buffalo Democrat who has served as Erie County clerk and served one term in Congress before winning election as lieutenant governor in 2014.

