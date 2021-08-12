Advertisement

Local expert weighs in on takeways from UN climate report

By Jess Langlois
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Earth is getting so hot that temperatures in about a decade will likely exceed levels that world leaders have sought to prevent, according to a report released Monday that the United Nations called a “code red for humanity.”

Our Jess Langlois spoke with Janel Hanrahan, an associate professor of atmospheric sciences at NVU Lyndon and director of The Climate Consensus, about the messages from the report, both globally and here in New England.

Related Story:

Vermont’s role in averting climate change catastrophe

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A still frame from video shows an assault and armed robbery that occurred late Monday, Aug. 9,...
Police look for 2 suspects in Shoreham farm robbery
Visitors in Montpelier, Vermont.
How big a threat are breakthrough cases in Vermont?
Truck towing a trailer stuck on Route 108
Another truck gets stuck in the Notch
Courtesy: Stowe Mountain Rescue
Bystanders help in rescue at Stowe waterfall
Whitehall man dies on Addison farm

Latest News

Delta variant and back to school
Should parents be concerned about the delta variant?
sdf
UVM student's kayak voyage aims to call attention to health of Lake Champlain
sdf
Newport, NH, competing for dog park grant
sdf
Lund center receives donation of refurbished computers
sd
Dolan stepping down from Vermont Dept. of Health