Local expert weighs in on takeways from UN climate report

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Earth is getting so hot that temperatures in about a decade will likely exceed levels that world leaders have sought to prevent, according to a report released Monday that the United Nations called a “code red for humanity.”

Our Jess Langlois spoke with Janel Hanrahan, an associate professor of atmospheric sciences at NVU Lyndon and director of The Climate Consensus, about the messages from the report, both globally and here in New England.

Related Story:

Vermont’s role in averting climate change catastrophe

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.