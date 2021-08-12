Lund center receives donation of refurbished computers

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A South Burlington nonprofit received a special donation Thursday morning.

Outside of the Lund Family Center, employees with Agilent Technologies gifted the organization with 200 refurbished computers. Lund president and CEO Tricia Coates says the 175 laptops and 25 desktops were previously used by the Winooski company and that the nearly $35,000 donation will help them to expand their resources, both virtually and in-house.

“It means a student in our New Horizons high school program can do research on building a greenhouse. It means that our adoption case managers can maintain meaningful connections with foster children waiting for their forever families. It means incarcerated mothers can Zoom with their children’s teachers,” Coates said.

With an estimated 5,000 clients annually, Coates says the computers are ready and will be used right away.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.