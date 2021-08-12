Advertisement

Lund center receives donation of refurbished computers

The Lund Family Center receives donation of computers Thursday.
The Lund Family Center receives donation of computers Thursday.(WCAX)
By Cam Smith
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 3:56 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A South Burlington nonprofit received a special donation Thursday morning.

Outside of the Lund Family Center, employees with Agilent Technologies gifted the organization with 200 refurbished computers. Lund president and CEO Tricia Coates says the 175 laptops and 25 desktops were previously used by the Winooski company and that the nearly $35,000 donation will help them to expand their resources, both virtually and in-house.

“It means a student in our New Horizons high school program can do research on building a greenhouse. It means that our adoption case managers can maintain meaningful connections with foster children waiting for their forever families. It means incarcerated mothers can Zoom with their children’s teachers,” Coates said.

With an estimated 5,000 clients annually, Coates says the computers are ready and will be used right away.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A still frame from video shows an assault and armed robbery that occurred late Monday, Aug. 9,...
Police look for 2 suspects in Shoreham farm robbery
Visitors in Montpelier, Vermont.
How big a threat are breakthrough cases in Vermont?
Truck towing a trailer stuck on Route 108
Another truck gets stuck in the Notch
Courtesy: Stowe Mountain Rescue
Bystanders help in rescue at Stowe waterfall
Whitehall man dies on Addison farm

Latest News

Swimming on a real scorcher in Quechee.
Quechee cliff jumpers among those trying to beat the heat
Loon spotted on the Winooski River this week in Montpelier.
Wildlife experts: Confused loon hanging out in Winooski River
Jordan Rowell is paddling the length of Lake Champlain to call attention to conservation issues.
UVM student’s kayak voyage aims to call attention to health of Lake Champlain
File photo
Hanover reinstates indoor mask mandate