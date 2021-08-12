Moose are suffering and dying. Vermont’s strategy? More hunting

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Nearly 100 hunters will have the chance to bag a moose in Vermont later this fall, double the number of lottery winners from last year.

The increased hunt comes as the state’s moose population has seen a steep decline over the last decade, largely attributed to climate change and related health problems like winter ticks. Vermont Fish & Wildlife biologists have defended the increased hunting effort as a way to reduce the ticks and stabilize the moose population, but the strategy has not been embraced by everyone.

Ike Bendavid spoke with Seven Days’ Anne Wallace Allen, who wrote about the moose conservation dilemma in this week’s issue.

Related Stories:

Vermont moose lottery winners announced

Vermont moose lottery expanded to 100 permits

Wildlife Watch: Managing Vermont’s shrinking moose population

55 people win Vermont moose hunting permits

VTF&W Board approves sharp decline in moose permits; no public lottery

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.