Moose are suffering and dying. Vermont’s strategy? More hunting

By Ike Bendavid
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 8:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Nearly 100 hunters will have the chance to bag a moose in Vermont later this fall, double the number of lottery winners from last year.

The increased hunt comes as the state’s moose population has seen a steep decline over the last decade, largely attributed to climate change and related health problems like winter ticks. Vermont Fish & Wildlife biologists have defended the increased hunting effort as a way to reduce the ticks and stabilize the moose population, but the strategy has not been embraced by everyone.

Ike Bendavid spoke with Seven Days’ Anne Wallace Allen, who wrote about the moose conservation dilemma in this week’s issue.

