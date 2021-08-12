Advertisement

New Burlington shuttle service offers options for seniors

By Cam Smith
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 7:07 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A new transportation program is giving Burlington-area seniors a safe and reliable way to travel.

The Heineberg Community Senior Center was able to purchase a new handicap-accessible bus. It’ll be used for a variety of weekly shopping trips and even day trips. It’s available to Burlington residents ages 60 and up to help make their daily lives easier.

“A sense of comfort knowing that they can get out and do the grocery shopping, or go to social places -- have some fun. Many of them don’t drive, and public transportation isn’t always easy for this demographic, especially with the pandemic around. So, it really just means freedom and happiness,” said the center’s Beth Hammond.

The bus will run on a set schedule and donations and grant funding will be used to keep the program going in the future.

New Burlington shuttle service offers options for seniors
