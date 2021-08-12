Advertisement

New York Education Department offers reopening guidance

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 12, 2021
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) - New York education officials have issued a COVID-19 reopening guide for school districts that were caught off guard when the state’s health commissioner said he wouldn’t issue safety recommendations.

The state Education Department says the guide is meant to help districts develop their own plans. It is based on the recommendations of the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and American Academy of Pediatrics.

The CDC recommends universal masking for students and staff, regardless of whether they have received a COVID-19 vaccine, and the continuation of social distancing when possible. 

