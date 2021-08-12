Advertisement

Newport, NH, competing for dog park grant

By Adam Sullivan
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEWPORT, N.H. (WCAX) - Newport, New Hampshire, is in the running for a new dog park.

The town is a finalist in the annual Bark for Your Park contest sponsored by PetSafe. Members of the public can go online and vote for Newport to receive a $25,000 grant to build the park. The top five towns get the money.

Newport is the only town in northern New England that’s in the running according to Christine Benner, the town’s economic development coordinator. “Newport is a strong community, it’s a close-knit community. We have beautiful parks, but there is no real open space for people with their families and dogs to enjoy, so this allows the dogs a place to gather, but it also allows people a place to gather,” she said.

The town already owns a five-acre parcel just off Main Street that will be used for the park. The site plan includes different areas for different-sized dogs as well as an obstacle course.

