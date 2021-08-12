Advertisement

NH man pleads guilty, fined $620 for explosion at gender reveal

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 6:10 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KINGSTON, N.H. (AP) - A man has pleaded guilty to a disorderly conduct charge stemming from an explosive gender reveal party that was heard by nearby residents in New Hampshire and Massachusetts.

As part of a plea deal reached Tuesday, Anthony Spinelli, of Kingston, was convicted and fined $620. Of that, $500 will be suspended for 12 months as long as he stays out out of trouble. Police in Kingston, a town not far from the Massachusetts state line, received reports in April of a loud explosion.

They responded to a quarry, where people acknowledged holding a gender reveal party with explosives. It wasn’t immediately known if Spinelli had a lawyer to speak for him.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Most Read

A still frame from video shows an assault and armed robbery that occurred late Monday, Aug. 9,...
Police look for 2 suspects in Shoreham farm robbery
Courtesy: Stowe Mountain Rescue
Bystanders help in rescue at Stowe waterfall
Visitors in Montpelier, Vermont.
How big a threat are breakthrough cases in Vermont?
Johnson town employee charged with embezzlement
Bill Stenger/File
Stenger to take plea deal in ‘Kingdom Con’ case

Latest News

Shania Goyette
Police: teen stabbed in Poultney convenience store parking lot
Giroux Family Farms
North Country farm works to keep cows cool
This late summer heat is sticking around for another few days, and it’s causing dairy farmers...
North Country dairy farmers use fans to keep cows cool
Burlington City Hall Park Fountain
Cooling sites set up in our region
More hot and humid weather is on the way for Wednesday and that has our region activating...
Cooling sites set up in our region