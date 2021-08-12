NH men accused of unemployment pandemic fraud scheme

CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - Two New Hampshire men have been indicted for participating in schemes to defraud federal pandemic assistance programs.

Federal authorities say Michael Rosa, 61, of Salem, and George Adyns, 50, of Sandown, laid off employees from Enviromart and KSC Industrial, two companies they controlled. However, they directed the workers to continue working for the companies while collecting unemployment insurance payments from the New Hampshire Employment Security agency.

The payments included the additional $600 emergency weekly benefits provided for by the federal CARES Act.

The indictment also alleges that Adyns, who also is charged with aggravated identity theft, applied for an Economic Injury Disasters Loan funded through the U.S. Small Business Administration, and a Paycheck Protection Program loan. He allegedly provided false information on the loan applications and improperly using the personal identifying information of one of the company’s employees to obtain the funds.

Both men were arrested Wednesday and were released pending their trial, which is scheduled for October 5.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.