North Country farm works to keep cows cool

BEEKMANTOWN, N.Y. (WCAX) - This late summer heat is sticking around for another few days, and it’s causing dairy farmers in New York’s North Country to get a little creative.

New York dairy officials tell us they have to use water, wind and sand to keep their cows cool.

Some use elevated lawn sprinklers that automatically activate when the barn reaches a certain temperatures.

WCAX talked with Todd from Giroux Family Farms in Beekmantown, New York. Giroux says they use 15 large fans that move warm away from the cows while also circulating in fresh air.

We asked him how the heat can negatively impact cow’s health.

“The cows make a lot of heat themselves, so when it comes it gets hot, it’s twice as bad. First, generally they won’t eat as much, which in turn leads to less milk production and when your paycheck depends on milk production, it’s kinda hard when it gets that hot out and can’t make the milk you’d like,” said Giroux.

Giroux says they milk about 70-75 cows.

