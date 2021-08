CHATEAUGAY, N.Y. (WCAX) - A New York motorcyclist is dead following a crash Wednesday night.

It happened just before 7:30 p.m. on Route 374 in Chateaugay. New York State Police say Zachery LaClair, 29, of Bangor, was headed south when he ran off the shoulder and crashed.

He died at the scene.

