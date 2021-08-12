Open Farm Week underway across Vermont

CHARLOTTE, Vt. (WCAX) - We are in the midst of Open Farm Week, an annual event that offers the public a look behind the scenes of Vermont’s agricultural industry.

Organizers say the week features 90 events across over 45 farms. It’s a collaborative effort between members of the Vermont Farm to Plate Network.

Our Elissa Borden spoke with the network’s Tara Pereira, as well as Heather Herrington, the owner of Golden Apple Orchard and Family Farm in Charlotte, one of this years hosts.

The final opportunity to come check out Golden Apple Orchard and Family Farm is Friday from 10 am to 4 pm. Other Open Farm Week activities run through the weekend.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.