Advertisement

Open Farm Week underway across Vermont

By Elissa Borden
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 9:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, Vt. (WCAX) - We are in the midst of Open Farm Week, an annual event that offers the public a look behind the scenes of Vermont’s agricultural industry.

Organizers say the week features 90 events across over 45 farms. It’s a collaborative effort between members of the Vermont Farm to Plate Network.

Our Elissa Borden spoke with the network’s Tara Pereira, as well as Heather Herrington, the owner of Golden Apple Orchard and Family Farm in Charlotte, one of this years hosts.

The final opportunity to come check out Golden Apple Orchard and Family Farm is Friday from 10 am to 4 pm. Other Open Farm Week activities run through the weekend.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people died Monday after crashing into the Ace Hardware in Swanton.
Police investigate fatal car crash in Swanton
Gov. Phil Scott at Tuesday's briefing.
Vt. officials say vaccination most powerful tool against COVID
A still frame from video shows an assault and armed robbery that occurred late Monday, Aug. 9,...
Police look for 2 suspects in Shoreham farm robbery
Fairlee man dies in Windsor County crash
Courtesy: Stowe Mountain Rescue
Bystanders help in rescue at Stowe waterfall

Latest News

FILE
Vt. State Police investigate fatal crash in Woodford
Whitehall man dies on Addison farm
Shelter Cultivation Project exhibit opened last week and runs through November 1
Project offers outlet for local artists hit by pandemic
Shelter Cultivation
Project offers outlet for local artists hit by pandemic