Police: teen stabbed in Poultney convenience store parking lot

POULTNEY, Vt. (WCAX) - A Poultney woman is behind bars after police say she stabbed a teen in a convenience store parking lot.

It happened around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Stewart’s parking lot in Poultney.

21-year-old Shania Goyette is accused of stabbing a juvenile with a knife.

Police say the victim had to be transported to Rutland Regional Medical Center for treatment.

Goyette was held at the Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility.

