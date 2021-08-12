Advertisement

Project offers outlet for local artists hit by pandemic

By Cat Viglienzoni
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 9:29 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A pandemic project to support local artists is open in Burlington.

The Shelter Cultivation Project is the brainchild of Shawn Dumont, an apparel designer at Burton who’s involved in the local art scene. He says he was worried that artists he knew were struggling because many of them also worked in the service industry, so he started commissioning them to do work.

That resulted in a three-month gallery exhibition and pop-up shop featuring artwork from over 50 artists.

Cat Viglienzoni spoke with Dumont about how it came together.

