Purrier St. Pierre visits Centennial, Monsters win again

Vermont-based Olympian on hand as team wins for 30th time in 34 games
By Jack Fitzsimmons
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 6:48 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Lake Monsters once again came from behind to down Westfield Wednesday night at Centennial, and Montgomery native Elle Purrier St. Pierre was there to cheer them on.

The Olympic finalist in the 1500 meters was there to see her cousin Ben Smith, who was recently added to the Monsters roster. Elle says the Olympics were the experience of a lifetime but she’s also happy to be back in Vermont.

“It’s just a really overwhelming feeling,” she said of her first Olympic appearance. “You know, obviously had some race nerves but just it was the biggest honor of my life to represent my country and to be on such a big stage and you know I just tried to soak it in as much as I could. Oh it’s so great (to be back), you know it takes a bit to adjust back to home life but I’m so happy to be here and it’s just like a whirlwind. I’m trying to relax now and take a little bit of a break before I start training again.”

