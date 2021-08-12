Quechee high jumpers among those trying to beat the heat

QUECHEE Vt. (WCAX) - With the sweltering heat across the region, people are finding all different kinds of ways to cool off, some more adventurous than others.

Kids, don’t try this at home. Daredevils in Quechee have done this before and will tell you that cliff jumping can be dangerous. The main rule -- always look before you leap, and make sure you know exactly what’s under the water.

Vaughn Phillips comes to this popular swimming spot a couple of times a week. “Usually just to cool down on a hot day or to just get a little thrill, some excitement, a little adrenalin rush,” Phillips said.

No matter what body of water you choose, experts say it’s also important to swim with a buddy and let people know where you are headed and what time you are planning to return. Tyler Holzer and his friends are visiting from New Jersey and say they’ll be swimming every day this week. “The gorge. We went to a lake the other day, we were going to go to a pool maybe tomorrow. So, pretty much that,” Holzer said.

For those out and about in this heat, health experts say it’s important not to over-exert yourself and to drink a lot of water. There is plenty to eat and drink at the Snack Bar at the Gorge, though the colder items are the hot sellers on days like these. “We are going to sell ice cream and milkshakes. We are known for our seafood and burgers, but today it is going to be ice cream and milkshakes,” said Patricia Button, the Snack Bar’s owner.

And while some will search the region finding ways to cool down, others seek relief in the comfort of their own homes. “Once the fog burns off, it is a little too warm out there, so I can go home and get inside where it is a lot cooler,” said Rick Pethtel of Sharon.

Another safety tip that anyone can practice -- first responders say it’s a good idea to check on elderly neighbors from time to time to see if they need anything during the hottest days of the year.

