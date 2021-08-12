Storage shortage in Chittenden County exacerbated by pandemic

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - If you’re looking to free up some space by using a storage unit, you might have some trouble finding one.

Local realtors and storage facility managers say there is a high demand right now. We reached out to five storage facilities in the area on Wednesday and all but one were full. The one that wasn’t had a unit open the same day.

The owner of Jericho Mini Storage, David Raphael, said they have been busy, fielding more out of state calls than ever. “We’re seeing a higher mix of people moving to Vermont or having homes built in Vermont, because they’re moving, so I have tenants with two to three units,” Raphael said.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Raphael said they were running at a roughly 85-90% capacity. Now it’s closer to 100%. “We have also seen a lot of people with kids moving back home and adult parents moving back home, so they just need room and to clear up space in their houses for additional occupants to come home,” Raphael explained.

Managers of several different storage facilities in the area tell us most units are filled by college students coming and going from the area throughout the year. Local realtor, Geri Reilly, said some are using storage units while looking for a permanent place to live.

Additionally, Reilly said the sellers market is probably playing a role in the shortage. “They will secure a storage unit, sometimes one, sometimes two, sometimes three, depending how much stuff, to declutter their house, to stage it on the market,” she explained.

However, the high demand for units means good business. When Raphael and his wife started their business ten years ago, they had 154 units. Now, they have 265. They have talked about expanding more, but they say they’ve been hesitant.

“We’ve looked at the number of units that have come on in the past five years and like I said that’s several thousand, just in what we call our ten mile radius,” Raphael said. “We’ve pumped the breaks a little because we’re not sure if this is a pandemic surge or a long term need.”

While there won’t be any immediate expansions at Jericho Mini Storage, UHaul is building a new facility on Route 2 in Williston. The company did not return our request for when the facility would be completed or how many units it would have.

Some storage facilities in the area, including Jericho Mini Storage, have waitlists. Reilly said that’s uncommon and securing a unit all comes down to timing. She recommends checking with facilities at the last week of the month when most people terminate their lease.

