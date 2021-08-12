Vt. Department of Labor IT upgrade gets greenlight

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s antiquated Department of Labor computer systems will be getting an upgrade as part of the first phase of a multi-year project.

When the pandemic threw tens of thousands of Vermonters out of work last year, the department’s IT system couldn’t keep up with the demand for unemployment checks.

A Vermont legislative committee finalized $4.5 million in spending Wednesday, saying the initial investment will make the labor website more user-friendly.

“It’s not only going to make it easier for Vermonters to put in their claim, but also track their claim. Our end goal is not only to process the claims faster but also make sure Vermonters know where their claim stands,” said Agency of Digital Services Secretary John Quinn.

The first stage of the project will take about a year and a half. The rest of the overhaul, replacing the mainframe, is estimated to cost around $30 million and will take a few years longer.

