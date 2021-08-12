Vt. State Police investigate fatal crash in Woodford

WOODFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police are investigating a fatal crash in Woodford, Wednesday.

Police say around 3:15 p.m., a car that was traveling eastbound on VT. Route 9 in Woodford and sped around a curve, crossing over into the other lane, hitting another car going westbound.

The driver died from their injuries and their identity hasn’t released, pending next of kin.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.