WATCH LIVE: Sununu COVID-19 update
CONCORD, N.H (WCAX) - New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu and administration officials will hold a COVID briefing Thursday afternoon.
Like other areas, New Hampshire has seen daily case counts and hospitalizations ramp up over the last several weeks, with Coos County being one of the hardest-hit areas. The seven-day percent positive rate stands at 12.5%
As of Wednesday, New Hampshire health officials reported 160 new coronavirus cases for a total of 102,353. There have been a total of 1,393 deaths.
As of Wednesday, 58.6% of New Hampshire residents had received at least one vaccination dose.
