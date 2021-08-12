Advertisement

WATCH LIVE: Sununu COVID-19 update

By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 11:34 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CONCORD, N.H (WCAX) - New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu and administration officials will hold a COVID briefing Thursday afternoon.

Watch live at 3 p.m. on WCAX.com. Click here to view in a new browser window.

Like other areas, New Hampshire has seen daily case counts and hospitalizations ramp up over the last several weeks, with Coos County being one of the hardest-hit areas. The seven-day percent positive rate stands at 12.5%

As of Wednesday, New Hampshire health officials reported 160 new coronavirus cases for a total of 102,353. There have been a total of 1,393 deaths.

As of Wednesday, 58.6% of New Hampshire residents had received at least one vaccination dose.

