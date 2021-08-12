Whitehall man dies on Addison farm

ADDISON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police are investigating a death at a farm in Addison.

Police say on August 5th just after 3:00 p.m. they received a report of an unconscious man pinned between two dumpsters at the Kayhart Brothers Farm.

During the investigation, Police found a broken piece of equipment that is consistent with an accidental death.

The man was identified as Jeremy Spaulding, 30 of Whitehall, New York.

Police say Spaulding was working for Casella Waste Management at the time.

