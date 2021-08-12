Advertisement

Wildlife experts: Confused loon hanging out in Winooski River

Loon spotted on the Winooski River this week in Montpelier.
Loon spotted on the Winooski River this week in Montpelier.(Photo provided)
By Calvin Cutler
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - There’s a loon on the loose in Montpelier that has wildlife officials concerned.

The bird has been swimming around the Winooski River since Tuesday. Normally, adult loons by this time of year are on ponds and lakes with their offspring and local experts suspect this one may not have mated successfully.

“There was a time when there were seven nesting pairs in Vermont. There’s now 90, but loons are susceptible to disturbance and they are something that we need to take care of,” said Chip Darmstadt with the North Branch Nature Center. He says while the loon appears to be in good health, when it will fly away is up in the air.

The migratory birds with haunting calls typically winter-over on ocean shorelines. Unlike most birds, they have solid bones to help them dive for food. But that also means they require more space -- up to a quarter-mile -- to take off.

