BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Warm and muggy weather will continue for one more day on Friday, before a cold front comes through Friday night with some relief for the weekend. Plan on an isolated shower or thunderstorm through Thursday night with partly cloudy skies and low falling into the low 70s.

Friday will be mainly dry with partly sunny skies and warm and muggy conditions. Highs will be back in the upper 80s and low 90s for one more day. Showers and thunderstorms will begin to move into the region starting in the late evening hours and continue into Friday night. Some storms will have the potential to produce gusty winds and heavy downpours.

Dewpoints will begin dropping by mid morning on Saturday. Drier, more comfortable air will filter in from west to east into the early afternoon hours as skies become partly sunny. Highs will be in the upper 70s to near 80.

The second half of the weekend is looking good as well. High pressure will build into the region for Sunday and Monday, bringing us mostly sunny skies. Highs will remain in the upper 70s and low 80s. Most of next week is looking mainly dry with partly sunny skies. Temperatures will slowly warm back up into the low to mid 80s with the return of some humidity as well.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.