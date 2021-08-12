BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Thursday, everyone! We are still in the swamp! The hot & steamy weather that we have been experiencing this week will still be with us through the end of the week. In fact, today will be the hottest & muggiest of this stretch of hot & muggy weather. Also, another round of showers & thunderstorms will be developing mid-to-late afternoon & evening. Some of those thunderstorms could be on the strong to severe side with locally heavy downpours, strong wind gusts, frequent lightning, and small hail. The stormy weather will quiet down overnight.

We will have one more of these days on Friday. Showers & thunderstorms will come in a little later on Friday, lasting into the overnight hours. Again, some of those thunderstorms could be on the strong side.

After some lingering showers early Saturday, it will be clearing out for the rest of the day. It will also be turning a little cooler and definitely less humid. Sunday is shaping up to be a delightful summer day.

Next week will feature a stretch of dry, more comfortable weather. Temperatures will be in the upper 70s and low 80s, and the humidity levels will come way down into the comfort zone.

Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will be tracking the storms for later on today, and we will keep you up-to-the-minute with the latest information, both on-air and online. -Gary

