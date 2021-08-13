Another truck damages Lyndon covered bridge; police seek driver

LYNDON, Vt. (AP) - Police in the Vermont town of Lyndon are looking for the driver of a truck that damaged the Millers Run Covered Bridge.

A surveillance camera shows the six-wheel box truck approaching the covered bridge from the south at 5:30 a.m. on Thursday. Boards can be seen falling to the ground as the truck drives through the bridge. After it went through the bridge the driver can be seen exiting the truck, walking around it and examining the damage to both the truck and the bridge. The driver then gets back into the truck and drives off.

Trucks that are too large are a frequent cause of damage to covered bridges in Vermont.

