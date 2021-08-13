Advertisement

Body of boater recovered from Lake Winnipesaukee

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 12:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LACONIA, N.H. (AP) - Authorities say the body of a man who fell from a boat into Lake Winnipesaukee’s Paugus Bay has been recovered.

WMUR-TV reports authorities said 48-year-old Stephen Brown, of Meredith, slipped and fell off a boat on Thursday. He did not resurface. A search was conducted for a few hours and resumed Friday morning, when the body was found.

The New Hampshire Fish and Game Underwater Search Team found the body using side-scan sonar technology, which is used to create an image of large areas of the seafloor.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Truck towing a trailer stuck on Route 108
Another truck gets stuck in the Notch
Whitehall man dies on Addison farm
Visitors in Montpelier, Vermont.
How big a threat are breakthrough cases in Vermont?
File photo
Outbreak at Waterbury camp raises concerns on back-to-school protocols
Shania Goyette
Poultney woman charged in convenience store stabbing

Latest News

What’s coming up on ‘You Can Quote Me’
File - Teachers celebrating at vaccination clinic held at MMU in Jericho.
School vaccination clinic push continues this weekend
Still from surveillance video of truck hitting Millers Run Covered Bridge in Lyndon Thursday...
Another truck damages Lyndon covered bridge; police seek driver
Child dies in NH vehicle collision