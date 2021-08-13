Body of boater recovered from Lake Winnipesaukee

LACONIA, N.H. (AP) - Authorities say the body of a man who fell from a boat into Lake Winnipesaukee’s Paugus Bay has been recovered.

WMUR-TV reports authorities said 48-year-old Stephen Brown, of Meredith, slipped and fell off a boat on Thursday. He did not resurface. A search was conducted for a few hours and resumed Friday morning, when the body was found.

The New Hampshire Fish and Game Underwater Search Team found the body using side-scan sonar technology, which is used to create an image of large areas of the seafloor.

