Child dies in NH vehicle collision

(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 10:07 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
WEBSTER, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire State Police say a child died in a collision that happened when a vehicle veered into oncoming traffic in Webster.

Police did not release details, but WMUR-TV reports the child was a 6-years-old girl. Police said the crash happened on Thursday afternoon. The girl was sitting in the passenger-side rear of the vehicle. She died at the scene. The 21-year-old driver of her vehicle and the 77-year-old driver of the oncoming vehicle suffered injuries and were taken to the hospital.

State police are investigating the crash and are asking for witnesses to contact them. 

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

