Child dies in NH vehicle collision

WEBSTER, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire State Police say a child died in a collision that happened when a vehicle veered into oncoming traffic in Webster.

Police did not release details, but WMUR-TV reports the child was a 6-years-old girl. Police said the crash happened on Thursday afternoon. The girl was sitting in the passenger-side rear of the vehicle. She died at the scene. The 21-year-old driver of her vehicle and the 77-year-old driver of the oncoming vehicle suffered injuries and were taken to the hospital.

State police are investigating the crash and are asking for witnesses to contact them.

