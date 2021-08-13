Classic car aficionados converge on Waterbury

WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - If it’s got an engine, you might just find it in Waterbury this weekend, at least as long as that engine has been around the block a bit.

The 64th Annual Vermont Antique and Classic Car Meet kicked off Friday afternoon. The show attracts hundreds of classic and antique car enthusiasts, many of them vying for 34 judged categories including military, street rods, and motorcycles.

“Almost everybody here has a connection to cars at some level. People come because of nostalgia and memories. And I’ll just hang around and see what people are doing and they’ll come up to my old station wagon and say, ‘Wow, grandma had one of those, you know?’ Or, ‘I remember my brother being brought home from the hospital when he was born.’ It’s a lot of nostalgia, a lot of memories that are rekindled here,” said Chris Barbieri, one of the event’s organizers.

Our Elissa Borden spoke with Greg Gilbert, one of this year’s entrants, about his 1937 Chevy Coupe:

Admission is $12 for spectators and $30 to register a car. The Vermont Auto Enthusiasts put a cut of the profits towards scholarships for auto students at Vermont Technical College.

The meet continues all weekend, including a parade and street dance Saturday.

Related Story:

Classic car shops see more demand as car shows return

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.