Dolan takes on new refugee settlement role

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - One of Vermont’s top health officials is stepping down.

Throughout the pandemic, we’ve gotten to see Deputy Health Commissioner Tracy Dolan alongside Dr. Mark Levine charting the Vermont course of action to combat COVID-19. Dolan announced this week she is going to serve the state on another front. At the end of the month, she will become the director of the state’s refugee office.

In the second part of her two-part interview, Cat Viglienzoni spoke with Dolan about what it has meant to help guide the state’s pandemic response over the past year.

