Former Jay Peak president expected to plead guilty in court Friday

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Former Jay Peak President Bill Stenger is expected to plead guilty of lying to a government official in court Friday. It’s in connection with the state’s largest-ever fraud case.

That means all the fraud charges against him related to the EB-5 scandal will be dropped.

Stenger was accused of working with businessman Ariel Quiros and misusing $200 million through the foreign investor program to develop projects in the Northeast Kingdom.

Quiros and one of his advisors have already pleaded guilty to fraud charges relating to the Kingdom Con.

Stenger could face up to five years in prison and up to $250,000 in fines.

