Leahy touts $1.8B in infrastructure bill benefits for Vermont

Sen. Patrick Leahy at the Burlington International Airport Friday.
Sen. Patrick Leahy at the Burlington International Airport Friday.(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Senator Patrick Leahy arrived back in Vermont Friday following the passage earlier this week of the $1 trillion infrastructure bill.

The measure, which still needs approval in the U.S. House, will bring more than $1.8 billion to Vermont for highway aid, bridge replacement, and $40 million for EPA water quality projects in the Lake Champlain basin. It will also bring $100 million to continue the state’s work to bring broadband to all Vermonters, as well as a voucher program for people who will have trouble affording broadband.

“Permanently establish the emergency broadband benefits program that’s a $30 per month voucher for low-income families so they can pick the internet that works best for them,” Leahy said.

In terms of sustainability, the infrastructure bill will also bring $21 million to support the expansion of an electric vehicle charging network in Vermont to help the state move closer to achieving its energy goals.

