Marshfield man dies in West Burke crash

WEST BURKE, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police say a Marshfield man has died following car crash in Caledonia County.

Police say it happened August 5th, around 5:15 p.m. on Sugarhouse Road, in West Burke. A motorcycle driven by : Brian Robinson, 32, was speeding down Burke Hollow Road, before hitting another car, as they were both turning onto Sugarhouse Road.

Robinson was transported to the hospital where he died from his injuries the Tuesday morning.

