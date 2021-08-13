New census data kicks off Vt. redistricting effort

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - With new census data in hand this week, Vermont officials have now started the sometimes challenging process of redrawing legislative districts. And with more urban areas like Chittenden County making population gains, they will also likely pick up new seats in Montpelier.

While Chittenden County and some other areas are seeing a population boost, much of rural Vermont continues to see a decline, according to new Census numbers.

More than a quarter of the state’s total population lives in Chittenden County, which includes Burlington, and the county has grown by 7.5% over the last decade. Other counties showing an increase include Lamoille County, with a 6% jump, and Franklin County, with a 4.6% bump.

But counties like Essex, Caledonia, and Rutland saw their populations decline. Essex, Vermont’s least populous county, saw a decrease of 6.1%, the largest decrease in the state. Caledonia County lost just under 1,000 people, or a drop of 3.2%. And Rutland county saw a drop of 3.2%.

Michael Moser with the University of Vermont Center for Rural Studies, says given areas of increased population throughout the state, this is good news. “Until the results of this 2020 census came out, we didn’t know if our population was increasing or decreasing. It looked like we might be seeing some level of population decrease in the state of Vermont. I think this is welcomed news that we’re actually seeing an increase in population in the state,” he said.

Given this new data, the state’s Legislative Apportionment Board is now tasked with figuring out statewide redistricting before the next election. “Our job -- the apportionment committee and ultimately the Legislature’s job -- is to assure that there is roughly the same number of people in each legislative district so there’s an equality, a substantial equality of voting,” said Tom Little, the board’s chair.

Throughout the process, Little says the seven-member board will analyze and map out the data to find out areas of increase and decrease in the state and adjust the number of legislators accordingly. And if the numbers don’t seem to add up, he says the board will be left with some tougher decisions. “Are there places in the state where they’re going to need to be fewer legislators than there are right now and places where there need to be more than there are now. That isn’t really how we start, but it’s often where we end up,” he said.

Little says the board has already begun evaluating the data but that since the census results were delayed, the process could last until at least November.

Census number also saw a 68% increase in the Hispanic population and a 44% increase in the Black population.

